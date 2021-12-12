Yusaku Maezawa Shares First Video Shot In The ISS, Exclaims 'space Really Exists'

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is currently on a visit to the International Space Station (ISS) where he is scheduled to stay for 12 days. Maezawa left for the space station on December 8 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was accompanied by his assistant and filmmaker Yozo Hirano along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

While Maezawa has '100 things to do' during his 12-day stay aboard the ISS, the billionaire also aims to make a documentary on his journey to space which he will upload to his YouTube channel. The quest for documenting his journey has begun as Maezawa has uploaded the first video from space where he provided a glimpse of his 'bedroom' and the view of our planet that he is enjoying at the moment.

'Space really exists', says Maezawa

Being awestruck with the view from his window, Maezawa exclaimed with a laugh that "space really exists". Excited for his first space trip ever since his training began, he expressed his elation about actually living on the space station that is as big as a soccer field which makes 16 orbits of the Earth every day. In the video, Maezawa also addressed the questions asked by his followers who questioned if the Earth is really round and blue. "As you can see, it really is round and it really is blue. Truly beautiful".

Maezawa addresses criticism for his space travel

Maezawa, who is the 30th richest person in Japan with a net worth of $1 billion, also emphasised how his dream space travel came true and addressed the criticism for the same. Confronting his critics, he said in the video-

Some people may say that if you have money, you can travel to space easily. But I think it's the same for everyone. In my case, I get a lot of criticism but it's not like I was born with so much money and never in a million years did I think I would be going to space. But step by step I worked hard to get where I am now. So everyone out there, don't give up.

During his stay, Maezawa will also be conducting a few experiments in space with the astronauts, which he assured will be uploaded on his YouTube channel and Twitter.

Image: YouTube/@YusakuMaezawa