After Jesus Christ, Now Satan Gets Blue Checkmark On Elon Musk's Twitter

After Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, all one needs to do to get a verified account is shell out $8. This has made verified badges available to everyone willing to spend the said amount, however, it has also fuelled pranks and impersonations on the social media platform. The most hilarious and somewhat concerning are the parody accounts that are mushrooming on Twitter, something which has brought even 'God' down for internet surfing.

Earlier today, the internet was abuzz after a Jesus Christ (obviously a parody account) got verified with a blue tick. With "Carpenter, Healer, God" in the bio, the user has set its location to Israel, the original Christ's birthplace, and is sending out tweets such as "TGIF" (Thank God it's Friday) and asking others why they are assuming him to be fake.

Satan comes in to balance Christ

As if a parody account of Christ was not enough, 'Satan' too has procured the blue checkmark to ensure there is the right proportion of right and wrong in this world. Again a parody account, its bio says that 'Satan' is "Not evil, just misunderstood" and is based in hell. The account has a profile image of the horned devil with a picture of burning skeletons on the header, just like what we imagined must happen in hell.

It is likely that many such parody accounts will pop up with a verification badge, especially after Twitter's new boss Elon Musk's advisory of mentioning "parody" in their names. "Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio (sic)," his tweet read. "To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok (sic)," he wrote in a second tweet.

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

As fun as the parody accounts may seem, they are also raising concerns after the surfacing of verified accounts of former US President George Bush, former UK PM Tony Blair, Donald Trump and Elon Musk himself. Owing to the highly objectionable tweets posted from these accounts, Twitter has reinstated the verification badge that says 'official' to confirm the original account. This, according to Musk, is his attempt to fight impersonations.