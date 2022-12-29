After Twitter Outage, Musk Announces 'significant Server Architecture Changes' On Platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk always remains in the headlines for his thought-provoking social media posts, cryptic jokes and several reforms on Twitter after taking over the platform in October. Musk is once again grabbing the spotlight for his recent announcement, in which he said Twitter will witness "significant backend server architecture changes" and this is being done to make the platform "faster."

Musk on Thursday posted on Twitter, "Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel more responsive," he added. Soon, Musk's tweet triggered a flood of reactions from users as several were baffled by the announcement.

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

On Twitter, a user took to the comment section and wrote, "Do we need to restart the app?" Another person's comment included a meme of Musk holding a phone with the caption, "Have you tried turning it on and off again?" A third person's comment read, "Yes, I needed that! "Thank you, Elon, for all you do."

After Twitter outage hits thousands of users, Musk says 'works for me'

Musk's announcement came after the microblogging platform's server went down in the wee hours of Thursday, making it difficult for users to use the platform. According to Downdetector, which tracks site traffic, nearly 9000 users experienced problems with the site as of 7:30 a.m. EST (12:30 p.m. GMT). On Twitter, Downdetector wrote, "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST." However, Musk was not affected by the outage as he took to his official account and wrote, "works for me" when thousands of users reported that they were facing problems accessing the platform.

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

The outage occurred for the first time in two months after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. Earlier on Wednesday, Musk stated that the new Twitter policy will not only follow science but will also reasonably question science. "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Anyone who says that criticising them for doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."

Image: AP