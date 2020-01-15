Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Likely To Meet PM Modi, Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on a 3-day trip to India. During this visit, Bezos is attending SMBhav -- an event focusing on discussions around how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The 2-day Amazon SMBhav summit kicked off today January 15 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The summit ends tomorrow. According to reports, Bezos is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top government functionaries, business leaders, and SMBs. Although more details are awaited at the moment, Bezos is likely to discuss regulatory issues in his meeting with the government officials.

Bezos is also slated to engage with SMBs during the SMBhav event. The event will see participation from industry experts, policymakers, solution providers and Amazon leadership.

Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Soon after his arrival in India, Bezos went to Rajghat in New Delhi to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," Bezos said on social media. Watch the video below:

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

According to a TV report, Bezos will attend another Amazon event being hosted for entrepreneurs and sellers in Delhi -- Mega Prime Video. During this event, Bezos is likely to interact with top Bollywood stars.

READ | Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces $1 billion investment to help digitize SMBs in India

Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitizing small and medium businesses in India. Amazon will use its global footprint to export USD 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025. He also stated that the India-US alliance will be the most important in the 21st century.

(With inputs from PTI)