Android And IOS To Receive Multiple New Emojis Including 'shaking Face' By Year End

Android and iOS users are about to get new emojis by the end of this year. As per a renowned publication that comes up with designs and images of emojis coming up, Emoji 15.0 is set to arrive by 2022. There are a total of 31 recommended emojis for Emoji 15.0. To recall, this is the least number of emojis that have been added as a part of the Emoji Unicode update. Last year, devices received 112 new emojis while in 2022, devices received 334 emojis.

As mentioned on Emojipedia, "A Shaking Face, two pushing hands, and a plain Pink Heart. These are just some of the emojis that are up for approval this September. Ahead of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia has created sample designs for each candidate emoji. While some might not make the cut, most presented for approval are historically confirmed." Adding to it, Emojipedia stated, "Other inclusions on the Emoji 15.0 draft list alongside Shaking Face and Pink Heart are Light Blue Heart, Grey, Heart, Donkey, Jellyfish, Hair Pick, and a Khanda - the symbol of the Sikh faith."

While these emojis are a part of the draft, they should be finalised until September, by the Unicode Consortium. However, the publication mentions that most of the drafts presented to the Consortium are accepted and approved. Further, as the emojis are rolled out, their design might be different from the images shared. In related news, WhatsApp has released the ability to react with any emoji.

WhatsApp releases ability to react with any emoji

On July 11, 2022, co-founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce an update to the emoji reaction feature. Going forward, users on both Android and iOS platforms will be able to use any emoji to react to a message on WhatsApp. Zuckerberg even listed some of his favourite emoji reactions, including the fist bump, 100 per cent, sunglasses emoji, surfing emoji, french fires and robot face.