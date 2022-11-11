Another Chaos! Netizens In Splits As Jesus Christ Gets Verification Badge On Twitter

Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal for Twitter was a rollercoaster ride, nonetheless. However, the aftershocks of Twitter's acquisition by the billionaire are still making waves on the Internet. In the latest development, the Twitter account of Jesus Christ, the supposed Lord and Savior has been verified by Twitter and received the blue checkmark.

The Twitter profile in question features a cartoonish profile picture of Jesus Christ pointing his right index finger and raising his left thumb with a wink and a smile. With the username '@jesus’, the profile has garnered 781.7K followers and features "Carpenter, Healer, God” as its bio. The account has been on the microblogging platform since October 2006.

'This is a parody'

The verified account of Jesus Christ features no religious enlightenment and only has two posted photos. One picture of the Black Jesus character from the Fox TV series "Family Guy", and another a meme featuring painter Bob Ross.

This is a parody https://t.co/NhzLdQZqwG — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the account does feature a tweet which says, "This is a parody." This is posted as a reply to a tweet by Elon Musk where the billionaire warns "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended."

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Elon Musk further informed in the Twitter thread that the microblogging platform will not issue warnings before suspending Twitter profiles, unlike before. Moreover, any change in the name of the verified profiles will also lead to the temporary loss of the verified checkmark.

We’re not currently putting an “Official” label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2022

Twitter seems to be already engaged in action against such fake accounts. The fake accounts of Nintendo, Donald Trump, Valve, and LeBron James have had their accounts suspended. Moreover, Twitter Support informed that an “Official” label was being put on Twitter accounts, but the company is "aggressively going after impersonation and deception."