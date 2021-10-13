As Twitter Trends 'red Flag Memes,' Tech Giants Samsung And Zoom Hop On To Join Banter

Internet trends keep changing and each trend or meme lasts for a few good days. The latest to the list of such meme trends is the red flags. Users have been taking to their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handles to share images and emojis of red flags. Now, the microblogging site, Twitter themselves have joined the bandwagon and shared the company’s ‘red flag’ situation.

Social media has been flooded with memes related to the red flag today. Ideally, the red flag is a term used to signal a problem. A red flag in a relationship is something that the other person finds disinteresting. Making it a trend, people began sharing their own creative versions of red flag memes on social media.

Twitter trends red flags

Joining in on the banter, Twitter took to their official handle which often puts out tweets in jest, posting a red flag tweet. “I’m not on Twitter,” wrote the microblogging platform, adding several red flag emojis. The tweet was quickly accepted by the Twitterati who rushed to the comments section to make their own versions of the 'Red flag' memes. Interestingly, fellow companies and brands including the likes of Samsung, Zoom and Ubisoft saw Twitter’s banter and joined in on the trend.

“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

Replying to Twitter's tweet, smartphone giant Samsung wrote, "Idk I'll just get a phone that does all the same stuff as last time." Many saw Samsung's comment as a dig at their rival Apple. Meanwhile, fellow phone maker OnePlus tweeted “I charge overnight,” adding red flags. "I leave myself unmuted while I eat," commented video conferencing application, Zoom, while video-game developers Ubisoft pushed their own game Far Cry 6 by tweeting “chorizo isn't that cute” with red flags. With the red flag memes gaining momentum on social media, Twitter's post has now blown up the trend with more and more users retweeting the same with their creative versions of red flag memes.

Did Twitter poke fun at Facebook and WhatsApp's outage?

Earlier on October 4, while Facebook experienced an unforeseen global outage on its digital infrastructure, Twitter took a harmless dig at the company. While users worldwide were denied access to platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, Twitter took the opportunity to crack a joke by tweeting “Hello, literally everyone”. The tweet went viral with Mcdonald's and other brands joining in on the unforeseen situation.

Though Twitter made the tweet on their official handle intending fun amid the global shutdown of Facebook's services, WhatsApp was the first in line to respond with a “hello,” adding the waving hand emoticon. Instagram also immediately responded to the tweet, “Hi, and happy Monday” taking the humour a notch up. Meanwhile, Reddit joined the thread, asking Instagram: “How are you doing, Instagram?” The platform further addressed the photo-sharing app as a “social media manager” jokingly. As Twitter welcomed “literally everyone” on its site, one among the first to respond was McDonald’s’ official Twitter handle that joked: “Hi, what can I get you?” Twitter hilariously responded, “59.6 million nuggets for my friends,” referring to Facebook and Instagram's roughly estimated followers (on Twitter). The tweet went on to become a popular meme.

Image: Twitter