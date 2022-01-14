'Baby Shark Dance' Sets YouTube Record, Becomes First Video To Garner 10 Billion Views

The fun and catchy children’s song ‘Baby shark Dance’ has hit a milestone by becoming the first YouTube video to get 10 billion views. The song created by Pinkfong has received record-breaking popularity across the world. The song hit the milestone on January 13, making it the most viewed video in the platform’s history.

At the time of writing, the song has garnered 10,007,488,090 views. 'Baby Shark Dance' song features the voice of Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. The song created by South Korean company Pingfong was released on YouTube in June, 2016 and went viral across the globe. The song features two children cutely dancing to the song 'Baby shark'. The song even made an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 32 and on the Billboard’s global charts, the song peaked at No. 38 on the Global 200.

Today we mark history with our special milestone! 🥇 ‘Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 𝟭𝟬 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪𝗦 on YouTube!🦈🌊



Share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us!🎶 #BabySharkDance #BabyShark #TheMostViewedVideo #YouTube #10billionviews pic.twitter.com/tbuCDeWdSh — Pinkfong & Baby Shark (@Pinkfong) January 13, 2022

Baby Shark Dance song already has a Guinness World Record to its name

Baby Shark Dance song has already set a Guinness World Record as the most viewed video on YouTube in November 2020. At the time, the song had received seven billion views on YouTube and had broken the record set by Despacito song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The song video had also broken the record for the most-viewed children’s music video on the platform. Now in two years, the children’s song is ahead with over 2 billion views than the Despacito song, which now has 7,701,784,427 views.

Min-seok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Company has stated that they are elated to inform about another milestone set by the Baby Shark Song, reported BillBoard. Min-seok Kim called it "remarkable" as to how the song has connected people across the world and added that they cannot wait to show more adventures that the Baby Shark will bring in the future for the fans.

Image: Facebook/PinkfongOfficial