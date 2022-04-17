Last Updated:

Clubhouse Is Working On In-room Games In Order To Encourage Conversation Amongst Users

Interestingly, users will be able to play while being in an audio chat room, along with other users that care to join. Read more details about the feature here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Clubhouse is working on in-room games to encourage conversation among users

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Popular audio chat platform Clubhouse has come up with a new idea to engage users. In the coming days, the platform could launch in-room games that will encourage conversation on the platform. The development comes after Clubhouse recently announced its dark mode for both Android and iOS users. Keep reading to know more about the Clubhouse games feature that can be launched in future. 

According to TechCrunch, Clubhouse is testing a new in-room gaming feature for both Android and iOS. The audio-based social application confirmed to the website that it is going to launch a game that will encourage conversations between users, providing a friendly environment where they get to know each other. The name of the game is Wild Cards. The game can be started by users by tapping the option to start a room and then tapping on 'Games'.

Clubhouse in-room game feature will launch soon

Interestingly, users will be able to play while being in an audio chat room, along with other users that care to join. As an example, Clubhouse told TechCrunch that users can be asked several questions. The description of the Wild Cards on the image provided by the publication reads "spice up the room with a Q&A game that gets people talking. It's like truth or dare except you're not 14 and nobody has to steal vodka from their parents."

Clubhouse in room gaming feature

Image: TechCrunch/Clubhouse

The idea is clear - Clubhouse wants users to spend more time on the application and this should be able to do so. If the questions that the application throws at the users are indeed interesting, it could account for a really long and fun Clubhouse session, even with strangers. Although, users should keep in mind that the application has not launched the in-room gaming feature yet and it is just testing it. 

In related news, Clubhouse voice rooms will now support text messages. In an update announced recently, Clubhouse has added the ability to send and receive text messages on the application. The application says that it understands that all users might not want to raise their hands and speak while everyone else listens to them. Some users just want to be a part of the conversation, with the audience. Keep reading to know more about the new feature.

