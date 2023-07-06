Last Updated:

Deleting Threads? Meta Has Catch, Your Entire Instagram Will Be Deleted

Threads, according to Meta, becomes part of the user’s Instagram account, and if they decide to delete the profile, their Instagram will also be deleted.

Social Media News
 
| Written By
Zaini Majeed
Threads

A snapshot of Meta's newly launched app Threads and its 'parent' Instagram. Image: Meta


Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched Twitter alternative Threads, introduced on July 5, has garnered an estimated 11 million users in just seven hours. The new app, which is designed by Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram team, allows users to share text updates and join public conversations.

What's notable is that Threads is inextricably linked to Instagram. Meta uses one's Instagram credentials to sign-up on the Threads app, which it calls "Instagram's text-based conversation app." And though a user can have a different handle for Threads than they have for Instagram and choose to follow different audiences, one cannot delete their Threads profile without deleting their Instagram.

This, for all intents and purposes, implies that once a user creates their Threads profile, there's no way to delete it. Should a user decide to delete their Threads account, Meta has a catch—your entire Instagram will also be deleted! Meta at this point gives Threads users only one alternative - to "temporarily" deactivate their Threads profile. 

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account," explains Meta in its ‘Supplemental Privacy Policy.' 

Threads profiles part of user’s Instagram account

According to Meta's policies, Threads profiles, by default, become a part of the user’s Instagram account. "Threads is a service provided by Instagram and is part of the Instagram platform," the social media giant explained in a statement. Threads service allows the users to create their profiles "as part of their Instagram account" in order to then share, view, and interact with content on the app and website, Meta elaborates.

READ | Mark Zuckerberg's Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, all details here

Threads also integrates with third-party services that allow the users to share content with the audience outside of the platform. This provision, however, isn't instantly available at launch but will be introduced later, according to Meta. Users are allowed to view, manage, download, and delete their Threads information by visiting the Instagram Settings.

READ | How is META's app Threads different from Elon Musk-led Twitter?

A look at a Threads profile. Credit: Meta

READ | Twitter vs Threads: Elon Musk dives into meme fest over Zuckerberg's new app

Speaking about his new venture in the context of its clear competition with Elon Musk's Twitter, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg said: “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

READ | Mark Zuckerberg-backed Meta's Threads is a true threat to Musk-owned Twitter, analysts say

He stressed that the strong sign-up reception  - 10 million sign-ups in just 7 hours - makes Threads the fastest-growing consumer offering in the market. "We are working toward making  Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet," Meta said.

COMMENT