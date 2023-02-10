Donald Trump Back On Social Media After Meta Restores His Facebook And Instagram Pages

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media pages have been restored, Meta confirmed the development, NBC News reported.

The development was on expected lines after Facebook’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg in January had indicated the suspension will be withdrawn, as per the news report. Following the riots at Capitol Hill, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked by Meta on January 6, 2021.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been restored

The Twitter ban imposed during the last two weeks of his presidency, which was initially announced as indefinite, was later extended for two years. Post the ban withdrawal by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Donald Trump hasn’t updated any post on either of the platforms. His last post on Facebook dated January 7 read, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!.”

While his last Instagram post mentioned, "I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA Rally tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11 AM Eastern. Arrive early - door open at 7 AM Eastern. Big Crowds!"

The former US President’s Twitter account was recently reinstated after Elon Musk acquired the company and took over the reins. This was after he posted a poll on Twitter about whether Donald Trump’s accounts should be restored. While Trump is yet to post on Twitter post the withdrawal of the ban, he continues to exchange views on the Twitter-like platform Truth-Social that he founded.

Image: PTI