Donald Trump Returns To Social Media, Posts Message On His Truth Social App; 'I'M BACK'

Former United States President Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he established launched two months ago, stating "I'M BACK!"

Trump broke his silence when Elon Musk signed a $44 billion contract to buy Twitter, which had previously banned Trump due to a risk of future violence during a pro-Trump mob's siege of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Republicans applauded Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, hoping that the Tesla Inc CEO, who has promised to modify content moderation policies in order to restore free speech, will reintroduce Trump to the platform. Since Elon Musk’s deal was announced this week, former President Donald Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.

"I'M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump wrote in Thursday's message, which was labelled a "truth" on the app, referring to a typo on a Twitter message he sent while he was President, that complained about the press and was widely mocked.

The typo error was noticed by many and received a huge amount of attention, with over almost 100,000 likes and retweets before it was eventually deleted by Trump.

Donald Trump returns to social media post ban following January 6 Capitol Hill riots

Former US President Donald Trump has now made a return to social media after being banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram in the wake of the January 6th Capitol Hill riots.

Former President Donald Trump's silence on his own app since the establishment of Truth Social on Apple Inc’s app store on February 21 has raised many inevitable questions regarding its long-term viability.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father's Truth Social account with one of the first tweets before the launch which stated ‘Get Ready!’ He wrote this on February 14 on the @reaDonaldTrump account, with the caption "Get Ready!" You'll be seeing your favorite President soon!"

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp, shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.

The deal is being analysed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalised.

Image: AP, Shutterstock, Unsplash