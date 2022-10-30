Elon Musk Amused After Receiving 'management Course' Offer From Twitter In Email

Elon Musk, who has a following of a whopping 111 million on Twitter, has been fairly active on the site after he bought the platform for $44 billion earlier this week. While he has been sharing and acknowledging new ideas for the future of the site, he has now shared an official email from Twitter offering him lessons on management. Taking to Twitter, Musk with two ROFL emojis wrote, "Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated".

"Hey Elon, It's time to start managing Twitter 101 (M101)!", the email shared by Musk read. "M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers and demonstrate care for your team", it further read. The mail even advised the tech billionaire to hurry as he has only 30 days to complete the 'mandatory' course following which he would be enrolled for Twitter 201.

Needless to say, the email received a sarcastic reply from Musk who tweeted, "So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot …"

Following his takeover of Twitter on October 28, Musk sacked former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and policy officer Vijaya Gadde, both of whom left the company with a severance package worth millions. Although Musk had objections to the way Twitter operated, in terms of spam bots and content, he said there are currently no plans for change in the content moderation policies. He, however, informed on Twitter that "a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints" will be formed following which content moderation or reinstatement of suspended accounts would be carried out.

On several occasions, Musk said that he intends to create a 'digital town square' which would serve human civilisation. As far as management is concerned, the 51-year-old said that he has no idea who Twitter's CEO is at the moment. Recent reports suggest that Musk is further planning to sack employees from the company, something which he seems to confirm in his latest tweet that reads, "There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding".