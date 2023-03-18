Elon Musk Announces To 'make Long-secret Algorithm For Tweet Recommendation' Public

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared another announcement for Twitter users on Saturday, March 18 (IST). Twitter would soon "make the long-secret algorithm public for recommending tweets". The Twitter tycoon has been very vocal about almost everything on the social media platform which he has been heading. Whether, there is news about the new feature or a new development on his Space X project or his criticism, he has been sharing it all with no filters.

Elon Musk shares new developments in Twitter

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st".

In a series of tweets, he explained, "Our 'algorithm' is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source."

Further, he also shared code transparency would help the users gradually. "Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust," tweeted Musk.

Later that day, the Twitter head shared that they have been working on AI that would detect and highlight manipulation of "public opinion" on Twitter. He wrote, "In the months ahead, we will use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform. Let’s see what the psy ops cat drags in …"

Apart from this, on March 10, he shared how the users would have new tweets from any account just by tapping the bell symbol on the profile page. "To be alerted about new tweets from any account, tap the bell symbol on the profile page", Musk tweeted.