Elon Musk Makes Big Statement After Twitter Poll, Likely To Step Down As Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that he would step down from the post of CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" to take his job.

This announcement came up after the poll question that was posted by Musk himself which got an overwhelming response. Taking it to Twitter today, Musk wrote, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Twitter CEO post poll questions

Twitter’s mercurial new boss who is fond of asking poll opinions from his Twitter followers posted a recent poll question where he asked, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." This question was shocking to some but most of the Twitter users were happy about it and selected the option "Yes" as it got 57.5 per cent of the voting. Whereas, 42.5 per cent of voters opted for "No".

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As Musk said in his Twitter poll question that he would abide by the poll’s results, today he tweeted that he would resign as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job and he would just run the software & servers teams.