Elon Musk-AOC’s Feud A Lover’s Spat? Fake Video Catches Twitter Owner’s Eye

A fake video of Elon Musk & AOC has been making rounds online. The video with a caption, 'Chemistry these two have is crazy' was shared by a digital artist

Elon Musk

Image: Twitter/Elon Musk/AOC


Amid Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's ongoing Twitter feud, a completely fake and cobbled together video of the duo has been going viral on social media. The video shows the Tesla CEO and Ocasio-Cortez (often referred to as AOC) seemingly working out their differences. With the caption, "The chemistry these two have is crazy," a digital artist Maze shared the video on the microblogging site on Wednesday, November 23. 

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gained 301K views and 17.5K likes. The fake video also caught the Twitter owner's eyes. Elon Musk has now tweeted his reply to the video with a heart-gesture emoticon.

Image: Musk's reply to the fake Twitter video

Netizens react to fake viral video

One of the users said that they (Elon Musk and AOC) make such a cute couple while another said, "This is the worst thing I have seen in my life. I love it."

A user wrote, "It was love at first sight. Their argument was just a temporary lovers' quarrel. This is so sweet."

One of the Twitter users said, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sincere. Her eyes sparkle."

A user posted a meme and said, "Elon, have you seen this film yet?"

Feud between Elon Musk and AOC

The pair have been sniping at each other ever since Musk took over Twitter. Recently, Elon Musk took a sly dig at the Congresswoman on Twitter by posting a photo of a T-shirt that read “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8.”

This came after Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging USD 8 as a subscription fee to those who are verified on the site, and AOC challenged him on it, leading to Musk finding out a website was selling merchandise in her name for a greater price.

On November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan.”

Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8.”

 

