Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, so far, has been a notable one since the Tesla CEO unleashed his political neutrality on the microblogging site. Having stated recently that he aims to convert Twitter into a politically-neutral space, and against the ongoing polarisation, Musk implied that all users, irrespective of political alignment, should be allowed to share and express their views freely. His tweets over politics and neutrality have been pouring in, shortly after Twitter accepted Musk's buyout bid of USD 44 billion.

Musk's objective in relation to Twitter's political neutrality stated, "For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally." In fact, the billionaire tech entrepreneur mentioned 'free speech as an essential component of Twitter but clarified that free speech is that which 'matches the law'.

"If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect," he went on to say.

'Far-left hates everyone, themselves included!": Elon Musk

At the latest, Elon Musk shared his political views and ignited a debate on ideologies but provided a twisted take on the 'polarisation in American politics'.

Taking to Twitter, he shared, "The far left hates everyone, themselves included!" but replying to his own tweet, he added, "But I’m no fan of the far-right either."

"Let’s have less hate and more love," he added.

Elon Musk and the Twitter deal raised many eyebrows and the public is assuming greater and several possibilities transpiring from the micro-blogging platform, including that Former US President Donald trump's account might be restored.

Interestingly, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, moments after Musk's deal with Twitter, admitted that the company may face 'various distractions but the focus should be intact. He wrote a 'brief note to the company', stating, "There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged."