Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name To 'Harry Bōlz'; Fans Wonder If It's His Alter Ego

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, on Monday changed his Twitter name to "Harry Bōlz" leaving his followers wondering, and many speculating that it is, perhaps, his alter ego. Theories have been abuzz about the tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX that he might have an alternate identity of ‘Harry Bōlz,’ which could be his mysterious new alter ego.

Musk, who surpassed former Democrat President of the US Barack Obama to become the most-followed personality on Twitter with a whopping 135 million followers, is renowned for his strange Twitter antics. SpaceX CEO often shares memes, and sarcastic tweets, as well as voices his raw unfiltered opinions online. He is also widely known for his humorous and unpredictable jokes. As he rebranded himself as the "Harry Bōlz," Musk left his audience curious and astonished on Monday.

Harry Bōlz Twitter merch would be cool 🤣 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5Ot9xZvZpI — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 10, 2023

Just shortly after he changed his name, Musk under his new enigma, ‘Harry Bōlz’ – tweeted saying: “Impersonating others is wrong!” Musk prompted another wave of curiosity among his followers about whether his rebranding stint was associated with impersonation.

Harry Bōlz—just another prank orchestrated by Musk?

Musk's audience hurled a string of speculation about who ‘Harry Bōlz’ could be. Whether it is just a wordplay, a joke, or it truly signifies an upcoming project or collaboration of Twitter. Some believed that ‘Harry Bōlz’ might be just another prank orchestrated by Musk for fun and entertainment for his audience. Some even pointed out that even as Tesla's boss changed his official name on Twitter, he still retained his blue verification check mark. "You have changed the name and still have a blue tick?" a user asked.

Just this week, Musk left his followers shocked after he changed Twitter's blue-bird logo to Dogecoin's Siba Inu meme on April 3, which many labelled as a delayed April Fools’ Day prank. Speculations ricocheted on whether Musk intended to rile up the crypto market with his unexpected move. “As promised,” wrote Tesla CEO in a tweet accompanied by a screenshot of his 2022 exchanges with a user who, in fact, suggested flipping the bird to the Doge logo. Dogecoin responded to the change saying: “Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.” Dogecoin last week traded 86 percent below its 2021 peak despite Musk's initiative to what many believe "purposefully inflating" Dogecoin’s prices. The market, although, fluctuated with Dogecoin asset’s price exploding by 25% in just a few minutes, then spiking over 30% the very next day. It soared above $0.1 for the first time in several months.