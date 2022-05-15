Elon Musk Claims Twitter's Legal Team Called Him To Complain About Violation Of NDA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday claimed that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform’s checks on automated users was 100.

Taking to his Twitter, the SpaceX boss wrote, "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" This comes following Musk putting the Twitter deal temporarily on hold as details supporting the claims of Twitter that spam/fake accounts represent less than 5% of users, are pending.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!



This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Musk says Twitter deal temporarily put on hold

Musk announced the Twitter deal being put on hold temporarily, saying, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." He further added that to find whether the claims of Twitter regarding the size of bots on the microblogging site are true, his team will conduct a random sampling of Twitter users. "To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @Twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover," Musk tweeted.

Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling.



I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Speaking about why he selected 100 as a sample size, Musk further wrote, "I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate." It is this statement for which the legal team of Twitter accused the CEO of Tesla of violating an NDA. Notably, even after holding the Twitter deal for a while, Musk said that he is still committed to acquiring the microblogging site.

'Still committed to Twitter acquisition: Musk

Shortly after informing that the Twitter deal was temporarily on hold, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday that he is still "committed to acquisition" of the microblogging major. Earlier in the day, Musk had informed that the deal to buy Twitter was 'temporarily on hold' after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its 226 million monetizable daily active users.

The "temporary hold" tweet depicts the latest speedbump to hit Musk's attempted takeover of the social networking site. It is pertinent to mention here that Twitter's share price had plunged 19% on the news of the deal being put on hold. The company had initially announced a so-called 'poison pill' measure to prevent the takeover, before eventually accepting the buyout in late April.