Elon Musk Deleting Tweets After Refusing To Join Twitter Board Of Directors

After it was announced that Tesla and Space X owner, Elon Musk will not be a member of Twitter's board of directors, he has been deleting some critical tweets. He had shared a series of Twitter jokes and scathing assessments of several of the service's features over the weekend, some of which have since been deleted. As per a report by CNBC, Musk's tweets featured ideas for how Twitter and its products should be improved.

He ran a poll for his 81 million Twitter followers on whether the corporation should convert its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless refuge on Saturday. Musk also argued in another deleted tweet that Twitter Blue subscribers should be able to pay with dogecoin, receive an "authentication checkmark," and be able to use the service without ads.

Musk also created a new poll, which has since been deleted, asking users whether they think Twitter should omit the "w" from its name. It's unclear why the tweets were deleted. The billionaire disclosed last week that he had purchased nearly 10% of the Twitter stock and that he was invited to join the company's board of directors, but it was later revealed that he had declined, according to NPR News.

There might be more on the situation

After Musk's withdrawal from the Twitter board of directors, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk's appointment will not be going forward. However, he did not reveal what had happened between Twitter and Musk, but he hinted that there might be more on the situation that isn't being made public. Some speculated that Elon Musk was instructed not to speak freely and to "play nice."

Musk's motivation for purchasing such a huge share remains mostly unknown. He has, however, expressed his displeasure with a number of aspects of the site and stated that he would use his position as the company's shareholder to change them. He had also shown an interest in doing the same from his board seat, according to NPR News. Elon Musk is known for sharing controversial posts on Twitter as he had shared but later removed a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler earlier this year.

(Image: AP)