Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired the microblogging site Twitter, revealed that ‘Birdwatch’ gives him ‘creeps’. Musk made this comment as Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey confronted the new owner of the social media site and asked about Twitter’s new features and future plans. It is worth mentioning that Twitter's Birdwatch feature is a community-driven, cooperative feature that helps individuals stay informed and provides useful context to posts.

Furthermore, the two engaged in verbal sparring on the platform which started when Musk said, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.” Questing to Musk’s statement, Dorsey said, “accurate to who?” To which the Tesla CEO replied, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)”

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Following Musk’s comment, the former CEO claimed, “Birdwatch is a far better name And “more informative” a far better goal.” Upon this comment, Musk revealed, “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.” Notably, Musk after taking over Twitter has changed the name of the Birdwatch program to "Community Notes".

Birdwatch gives me the creeps — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Continuing the disagreement, Dorsey said, “Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever.” Further, Musk defended, “Not everything needs to have “bird” in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.”

Not everything needs to have “bird” in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Jack Dorsey has spoken about the massive layoff

In the meantime, Dorsey had spoken out after Elon Musk fired nearly half of the company's employees. Since Musk took control of Twitter, Dorsey has apologised to people who were employed at the time of the layoffs. In the midst of Twitter's big layoffs, Dorsey acknowledged in his statement that many people are dissatisfied with him and accepted responsibility for everyone's current circumstances. The former CEO of Twitter also voiced regret for "too-quick" expansion of the social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey said, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that".

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Dorsey's resignation from the Twitter board in May of this year marked the end of his formal association with the social media firm that he co-founded in 2006. He has been a director since 2007 and was CEO of Twitter from mid-2015 till last year.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)