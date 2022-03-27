Elon Musk Likely To Launch His Own Social Media Platform, Says 'giving Serious Thought'

Tech mogul Elon Musk has sent Twitter into a frenzy after he revealed that he is "giving serious thought" to launching his own social media platform. The Twitter-savvy billionaire made this revelation while responding to his follower named Pranay Pathole, who regularly hears from Musk. "Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed (sic)", the user asked Musk to which, the latter replied, "Am giving serious thought to this (sic)".

Musk, the protector of free speech

Musk's idea about a new social media platform comes close in the heels of his online poll wherein he asked Twitterati if the micro-blogging platform adhered to promoting and safeguarding free speech in a democracy. The poll saw a vote count of 2,035,924, wherein 70.4% said that Twitter does not adhere to the said principle as opposed to 29.6% who voted yes. Following the voting results, the Tesla owner posted another tweet asking what should be done and if a new platform is needed. The billionaire also wrote in his tweet "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy".

It is pertinent to mention here that Musk is known to be a staunch promoter of fundamental rights including free speech, an example of which was seen when he refused to block Russian media houses on its Starlink satellite system citing freedom of expression. Musk had informed that he was asked by some governments to block Russian media from broadcasting on SpaceX's internet system but he said that won't happen "unless at gunpoint". Sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he added. Musk had activated the Starlink satellites for internet services over Ukraine after the country suffered communication issues following the Russian invasion on February 24.

Image: AP