Elon Musk Promises To Make Twitter 'fun', Bats For End-to-end Encryption On DMs

Touting to make the microblogging platform, Twitter “maximum fun”, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday proposed that Direct Messages or DMs on the platform “should have end-to-end encryption” similar to ‘Signal’. According to Musk, who recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the microblogging platform co-founded by Jack Dorsey, should have the end-to-end encryption so “no one can spy on or hack your messages”.

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Earlier, Tesla's CEO had targetted Twitter’s censorship of free speech and cited former US President Donald Trump, who was removed from the platform over his tweets ‘inciting’ the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021. Attempting to hit two birds with a single stone, Musk not only mocked Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ application for a “terrible name” but also ridiculed Twitter’s censorship policies. The billionaire posted a snapshot from Apple Store saying that Truth Social was leading Twitter and TikTok.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer

Musk’s remarks came after Twitter accepted the billionaire’s offer of buying the social media service in a deal worth $44 billion. Twitter’s board of directors, this week voted to accept his takeover offer. The deal would be finalised sometime later this year. However, it still needs the approval of Twitter shareholders and regulatory agencies in the United States and other nations where Twitter is presently doing business.

The government regulators in the United States as well as in the European Union (EU) are likely to examine the proposed deal of Twitter takeover by Musk, who already heads Tesla and SpaceX. According to a report by VOA, the main issues which are set to be considered are how the deal would affect competition in the industry and if it violates the antitrust laws. The deal should also be approved by Twitter shareholders. However, it is to note that the company can choose to hold a vote over the deal at any time, even before the regulators have completed the examinations.

Image: AP/Pixabay