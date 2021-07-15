Elon Musk Reacts To Twitter Ending 'Fleets' Feature, Makes 'great' Suggestion

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted the company’s official tweet about discontinuing the ‘Fleets’ feature with a ‘waving hand emoji, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to it. The SpaceX founder, in a witty reply, asked the chief executive of the microblogging platform for a “new laughing emoji on DMs" saying that it "would be great,” giving out a suggestion for the upcoming feature that Twitter would like to work on. Musk was shortly questioned by another Twitter user, “Really why can't we just have the ability to react with any emoji” to which the Tesla CEO acknowledged “Good point.”

A new laughing emoji on DMs would be great — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Twitter removes 'Fleets' feature

Twitter announced that it will discontinue its ‘Fleets’ feature that was the microblogging platform’s own version of 24-hour-long 'Instagram Stories' (though the inventor of the concept was Snapchat) for followers, on August 3. The Wednesday announcement implies that the company would end the feature that was unveiled only last year to compete with the Stories features available in Snapchat and Facebook Inc’s Instagram.

In a statement, Twitter’s vice president Ilya Brown said, “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter.”

“But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter,” Brown.

Twitter’s decision to remove the feature came after it was introduced in November 2020. Twitter Fleets allows the users to post full-screen photos, videos, reactions or just text that ultimately disappears after 24 hours. Similar features were introduced by Snapchat and Facebook, but Fleets came several years later. Twitter’s vice president also said, “Fleets are mostly used by people who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others.”

IMAGE: PTI/AP/Pixabay