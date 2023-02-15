Elon Musk Says Pet Dog Floki Will Be An 'amazing' Twitter CEO

In a bid to announce the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has come up with another witty joke where he said that his pet dog named Floki will be an "amazing" CEO, instead of a human. He shared the photo of Floki - the dog, who was wearing a shirt, tie, and specs. This comes after the billionaire, Musk, posted a poll question on "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll". In which, many voted "yes". Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In a separate tweet, Elon Musk wrote that the new CEO was “so much better than that other guy!”. The latter might be a nod at Parag Agrawal whom Musk had fired as soon as he took over the company. Agarwal, the Indian-American software engineer, and businessman, was the CEO of Twitter, Inc. from November 2021 to October 2022.

So much better than that other guy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

However, while talking about Floki (his dog), Musk said that his pet is not only good with numbers but also has style.

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk to announce new Twitter CEO by end of the year

Elon Musk has been using the social media platform to keep his friends and followers updated about everything, whether it is a new update in the company or a new feature update. Today, at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Billionaire Elon Musk said that he anticipates finding a new Twitter CEO “probably toward the end of this year”.

.@elonmusk, CEO of @Twitter, @Tesla, @SpaceX, and Mohammad Al Gergawi, #UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman @WorldGovSummit, discuss the evolving role of social media platforms during the #WorldGovSummit during the virtual “Conversation with Elon Musk 2.0” in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/tSlVtIHWkI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 15, 2023

Speaking about the plans of the new Twitter CEO, Musk said he is making sure that the platform can function and remains the most important thing for him, reported AP. The 51-year-old Musk has announced that by the end of the year, there will be a new Twitter CEO. Meanwhile, he has been keeping his netizens engrossed with his witty tweets on the microblogging site.