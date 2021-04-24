Elon Musk Trolled With Giant 'Mars Sucks' Billboard Outside SpaceX HQ On Earth Day

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was trolled with a giant billboard outside his space administration’s headquarters that read: “Mars Sucks” on the occasion of Earth Day. The billionaire entrepreneur, who proposed that the “Mars economy will run on crypto,” has been exploring ideas to land humans on the Martian surface by 2033. Speaking at audio-only social media app Clubhouse, Musk had also discussed how he intended to transform Mars by warming the planet up. The Tesla boss desires to colonize Mars by 2050 and establish propellant manufacturing, food production, and power plants on the Red planet. His visions and Martian goals, however, did not go down well with some.

What doesn't suck? #earth But the way we treat it frankly, sucks. And then, you dream of #mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars. Now let's #prioritizeearth #marssucks #earthday #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7bkybArErU — Activista (@ActivistaLA) April 21, 2021

On Earth day 2021, renowned US artist Yoko Ono and LA-based creative agency Activista each launched 2 mammoth billboards to send a message across to the “Imperator of Mars”.”I love you Earth,” Ono’s billboard read, meanwhile Activista installed a billboard outside Musk’s SpaceX California headquarters which reads ‘Mars Sucks’. Ono’s white billboard with black text was installed across several locations in the Uk, including London, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Manchester. “‘There are so many of us in the world who are now awakened, ready to act to save our world,’ the artist wrote on Instagram. “So let’s work together to save this planet. together. That’s how we will change the world. We change, and the world changes,” she added.

Funded by environmental agencies

Meanwhile, the other Billboard ‘Mars sucks. — Earth’ placed outside Musk’s SpaceX’s headquarters trolled the billionaire for neglecting Earth and conservation activities, and instead focusing on Mars. The billboard was funded by prominent environmental groups including Greenpeace, world wildlife, surfrider, and the EDF. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Activista said: “What doesn’t suck? Earth. But the way we treat it frankly sucks. And then, you dream of mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to mars. Now let’s prioritize Earth.” The message however divided Twitter with some supporting Musk’s aspirations, others suggesting that more funds must be invested in combatting the impact of global Climate Change on Earth. “Someone complaining about using the money for any cause but improving Earth wastes his own cash on a billboard,” one said. “Climate change is one of the biggest issues for Earth,” another added.

I mean what do you think tesla and solar City , musks other companies are trying to do ?

Don't post bs without doing research . He very clearly said why can't we do both ? Look after the earth and achieve the next step in our reach to the universe — Aaditya Acharya (@UA_Acharya) April 23, 2021

Yeah, rocket engineers are what we need to solve climate change on Earth. And physicists from CERN should switch to hunger /s — suggested_name (@SuggestedN) April 23, 2021

My head: The limited resources of Mars might be the fastest driver to create the sustainable living tech needed to save Earth though.

My heart: Epic Troll ðŸ˜‚ — Jonathan Davies (@jonjo) April 22, 2021

Someone complaining about using money for any cause but improving Earth, wastes his own cash on a billboard! — SteveDisc (@Steve12code) April 23, 2021

You spent money on this? Don’t you WANT people to leave Earth alone? — RobotbeatðŸ—½ðŸ––ðŸ¾ (@Robotbeat) April 23, 2021