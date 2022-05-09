Last Updated:

Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet About Dying Under 'mysterious Circumstances' Baffles Netizens

Elon Musk, who is known to cause a stir with his cryptic tweets, triggered another wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known to cause a stir with his cryptic tweets, triggered another wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”. Musk said on Twitter, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya” just a week after he announced the decision to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion. 

It is to note here that shortly before posting about the death, Musk also shared a post that appears to be communication which claimed that the billionaire was involved in “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool”. 

Additionally, the post also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the US Department of Defence or Pentagon. Both the posts shared by Musk sparked speculation if the Tesla CEO is facing any sort of threat from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war with Moscow. Musk’s SpaceX company has been involved in the Russia-Ukraine war when in February, the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine after a minister from the war-torn nation called out for help.

However, Musk’s tweet about death under mysterious circumstances sparked netizens to give a variety of reactions. While some people made jokes about the billionaire, others raised caution to solidarity. One of the internet users even asked the Tesla CEO if he was intoxicated. Some of the netizens concluded that it was the huge taxes that was bothering Musk and suggested that he needs to live to bring about “reform”. 

Twitter might introduce fees for commercial, govt users: Musk

Meanwhile, in yet another massive change floated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for Twitter, the tech mogul stated on Tuesday that the microblogging platform may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users. The billionaire, who recently clinched a $44 billion deal to own Twitter Inc, tweeted that the social media major would continue to remain free for the “casual users”. However, Musk added that there would be a certain amount price that commercial and government users might have to pay.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," Musk tweeted indicating that he might introduce a fee for Twitter.

