Elon Musk's Mother Asks Twitter 'where Is That Edit Button?' After Mistake In Tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother faced a problem with Twitter that many users of the microblogging site might have faced over the years. Maye Musk had shared a picture of herself from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra in 2007. However, Musk later corrected the year to 2012 in a new tweet and questioned Twitter on the edit button feature.

Maye Musk tweeted, "Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?" Twitter users have been requesting the feature of editing tweets for many years. However, the company has now announced that they are working on the feature. Notably, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for an estimated $44 billion. Before buying out Twitter, Elon Musk in a Twitter poll had asked users, "Do you want an edit button?" 73.6% users had said that they wanted the feature on Twitter while 26.4% people had voted against it. In her earlier tweet, Maye Musk had stated that she went to the Taj Mahal in 2007 and called it "beautiful." In another tweet, she mentioned that Elon Musk's grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa while they were heading to Australia in 1954. She had posted the tweet in response to Elon Musk's tweet wherein he recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal in 2007.

Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?😣😣 https://t.co/WXg5Ze5W2A — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Twitter working on edit feature

Earlier in April, Twitter announced that they have been working on an edit button feature to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them. The company in the tweet said, "we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible." In response to the company's tweet, Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, confirmed that editing has been “the most requested Twitter feature for many years” in a series of tweets. He said that people want to fix mistakes, typos and their opinion by editing their tweets. Presently, people delete the tweet and then post a new tweet to share corrected information. He further said that the company has been looking into how to build the feature “in a safe manner” since last year. Sullivan in a tweet said, "Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work."

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

2/ Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

Image: AP/Unsplash