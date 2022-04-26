Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites 'leaving Twitter' Trend; Hilarious Memes Flood Site

Elon Musk has sent the internet into a frenzy again, and this time it is the most apparent on his newly bought social media site Twitter. While many are elated with the billionaire buying Twitter for $44 billion, a large faction of users are fairly unhappy with the buyout. Owing to the unhappiness, #leavingTwitter is trending on the micro-blogging site as several Twitteratis are claiming to leave the platform after the takeover. Check out some of the tweets.

I don't give a shit about the Twitter CEO. But I will delete my account because Musk is a fascist whiny POS billionaire and I've promised myself to never be connected to anything his dirty work is involved with.

Twitter will now be a MAGA Nazi shithole. — Roafer (@Roafer2) April 25, 2022

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

It may be time to leave Twitter because he will ruin the platform and I don’t want to be a part of what this site will become. #leaveTwitter for good 👍🏾. https://t.co/zx9XBlSxBJ — Sonya Thomas (@Sonya_Thomas670) April 25, 2022

Musk fans mock those who are #leavingTwitter

While the trend was meant to showcase the anger of a certain community on Twitter, it turned into an opportunity for many to create hysterical memes while mocking them for the trend. Many used the iconic Bollywood comedy movie Hera Pheri to describe the state of Musk's critics whereas some claimed that they are just bluffing about their exit. Check out some of the many hilarious memes.

People trending #leavingtwitter hashtag



Me with pleasure to them: pic.twitter.com/EPK5h9LQ0p — Indian Christian Sanghi (@ChristianSanghi) April 26, 2022

Some users even teased the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the platform while some showed solidarity with Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange.

People are passionate about #leavingtwitter , but why not fight for something truly important. #JulianAssange had been imprisoned unjustly for years. It's time we fight for Assange and crush the bastards!#FreeAssangeNOW #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/ls3cMabuiG — Sondra (@s0nny929) April 26, 2022

Will Trump return to Twitter?

Although many Trump fans are demanding the return of the former President of the United States, he has clarified that he will not return to the site despite Musk's takeover. In an interview with Fox News before Twitter's acquisition, Trump said that he would rather join his own social media site Truth Social. As for those leaving Twitter, Musk had left a message for them even before the trend started. Calling himself a "free speech absolutist", the billionaire had tweeted, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means".

The sale of Twitter was finalised on April 25, when the site's board members agreed to hand over a 100% stake of the company to Musk for $44 billion. Just two weeks ago, Musk had offered to pay $54.20 for each share of Twitter to take the company completely private.