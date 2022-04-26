Last Updated:

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites 'leaving Twitter' Trend; Hilarious Memes Flood Site

Elon Musk has sent the internet into a frenzy again, and this time it is the most apparent on his newly bought social media site Twitter.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has sent the internet into a frenzy again, and this time it is the most apparent on his newly bought social media site Twitter. While many are elated with the billionaire buying Twitter for $44 billion, a large faction of users are fairly unhappy with the buyout. Owing to the unhappiness, #leavingTwitter is trending on the micro-blogging site as several Twitteratis are claiming to leave the platform after the takeover. Check out some of the tweets. 

Musk fans mock those who are #leavingTwitter

While the trend was meant to showcase the anger of a certain community on Twitter, it turned into an opportunity for many to create hysterical memes while mocking them for the trend. Many used the iconic Bollywood comedy movie Hera Pheri to describe the state of Musk's critics whereas some claimed that they are just bluffing about their exit. Check out some of the many hilarious memes. 

Some users even teased the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the platform while some showed solidarity with Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange.

Will Trump return to Twitter?

Although many Trump fans are demanding the return of the former President of the United States, he has clarified that he will not return to the site despite Musk's takeover. In an interview with Fox News before Twitter's acquisition, Trump said that he would rather join his own social media site Truth Social. As for those leaving Twitter, Musk had left a message for them even before the trend started. Calling himself a "free speech absolutist", the billionaire had tweeted, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means".

The sale of Twitter was finalised on April 25, when the site's board members agreed to hand over a 100% stake of the company to Musk for $44 billion. Just two weeks ago, Musk had offered to pay $54.20 for each share of Twitter to take the company completely private.

