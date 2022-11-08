Elon Musk's Witty Response To Politician AOC; 'Feedback Appreciated Now Pay $8' T-shirt

Elon Musk’s feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is no secret as the tech billionaire has had multiple run-ins with the US politician. A representative of New York's 14th Congressional District, AOC’s recent altercation with Musk transpired over the $8 fee that the Twitter boss is now charging from verified users to let them keep their blue tick.

On November 2, Alexandria Cortez took a sly dig at Musk targeting him for charging money while trying to sell the idea of free speech. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan”, she tweeted. In response, Musk wittingly tweeted, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Known to produce unusual products such as a flamethrower and burnt hair oil and make millions off of them, Musk has now turned his roast of AOC into merchandise. Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a picture of a black T-shirt featuring the text "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8" and a blue tick at the bottom.

'Got under a billionaire's skin': AOC

Soon after Musk took over Twitter after closing the $44 billion acquisition deal, AOC claimed that her account faced disruptions such as experiencing a blank screen after opening her Twitter app. "Also my Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin", she tweeted. "Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks."

Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin 😂



Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

While many threatened to leave the social media platform after the announcement of the $8 subscription fee, Musk claimed that Twitter usage is currently at an all-time high adding, "I just hope the servers don’t melt!" On November 7, he even released the new Twitter usage policy that focuses on reducing hateful content and harassment while ensuring authenticity among users.

However, Musk shared no details on how or where to buy the clothing.