EU Official Warns Twitter CEO Elon Musk To Follow New Digital Policy To Avoid Ban

An EU official, Thierry Breton, has warned Elon Musk of the need to beef up the security measures to protect its users from hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even ban in the 27-nation bloc. The EU commissioner for digital policy told that the social media platform, Twitter, will have to comply with the new rules of the Digital Services Act which is set to be effective next year. The new digital rulebook for Europe which puts a rein on social media companies is having clashes with Musk’s vision for a more unfettered Twitter. The billionaire Tesla CEO and EU official held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law that would require tech companies to make sure of better content posted on the platforms.

EU might ban Twitter

Due to the excessive freedom on social media platforms for its users, it has increased content that promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech, and commercial scams. Recently, Musk has intended his interest to roll back many of Twitter's previous rules which were combating misinformation starting from abandoning enforcement of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. He has already revived some of the high-profile accounts on Twitter such as Donald Trump. These accounts were suspended because they had violated Twitter’s content rules. Twitter has been considered the world’s de facto digital public square, reported Associated Press.

According to a readout of the call released by Breton’s office, Musk said, "But let’s also be clear that there is still huge work ahead.” Further, he said that Twitter will have to " implement transparent user policies, significantly reinforce content moderation and protect freedom of speech, tackle disinformation with resolve, and limit targeted advertising," reported AP. There has been no response to the email request for comment on the latest discussion between EU official and Musk. In a separate blog post published on Wednesday, in which the company talked about "human safety" and has given it a top priority.

Further, it wrote that the trust and safety team would continue its diligent work to keep the platform safe from abusive and hateful content or any violation of Twitter rules. Breton said he was pleased to hear that Musk considers the EU rules “a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis.” During the call, Musk had agreed for carrying a “stress test” at Twitter’s headquarters early next year so that the social media platform complies with the new rules ahead of schedule, as per the readout.