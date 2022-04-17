Ex-Reddit CEO Asserts Elon Musk Will Be In For A 'world Of Pain' If He Acquires Twitter

Ever since reports surfaced suggesting that Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk might acquire the microblogging major Twitter, netizens have expressed their contrasting views on the likely situation. Now, the former CEO of social news aggregation platform Reddit, Yishan Wong stated that Elon Musk is in for a world of pain if he buys Twitter, as per the reports of Insider. He further claimed that Musk doesn't fully understand the issues of content moderation and protecting free speech on the internet.

Yishan Wong shared a series of Tweets wherein he voiced his opinion on Musk acquiring Twitter. He said that he was certian that some issues will not be addressed by the tech mogul provided he acquired Twitter. He continued by stating that Elon Musk doesn't know what he's getting himself into. He also remarked that owing to the way the internet works today, Musk will be unable to respect the "Old Internet's" free speech beliefs. Wong went on to add that because the internet today has evolved to the point where anyone can post anything at any time, huge platforms like Twitter are eventually obliged to restrict them.

I've now been asked multiple times for my take on Elon's offer for Twitter.



So fine, this is what I think about that. I will assume the takeover succeeds, and he takes Twitter private. (I have little knowledge/insight into how actual takeover battles work or play out)



(long 🧵) — Yishan (@yishan) April 15, 2022

"It is the main battlefield for the culture wars"

He also said that the internet is not a "frontier" where people can go "to be free," adding that it is a place where the entire world is now, and every culture war is being fought on it. He went on and claimed that the internet is the main battlefield for culture wars. He further said that on huge social media sites, censorship is unavoidable and Musk will be forced to censor things, not by governments, or even by 'users,' but by the social network's emergent dynamics.

Furthermore, Wong stated that running a social media platform is difficult, far more difficult than Musk may assume. He also added that Twitter cofounder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's extravagant lifestyle is most likely a result of the trauma and chronic stress that comes with holding such a position.

"This will distract Musk from his purpose at SpaceX and Tesla": Yishan Wong

Former Reddit CEO also said that this will distract Musk from his purpose at SpaceX and Tesla, since it will not only eat up his time and attention, but it will also harm his psyche. Musk also responded to Wong stating, "My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!"

My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is *way* overdue for long form tweets! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2022

Image: @yishan/Twitter/ Unsplash/ AP