Ex-Twitter Exec Yoel Roth Flees Home After Elon Musk Shares His PhD Thesis: Report

Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety has reportedly had to leave his home, after people scrutinised him for his controversial views. Yoel Roth reportedly has a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania. Not a PhD in neuroscience, physics or mollecular biology but a PhD thesis on the gay dating app Grindr. In recent years, universities across the anglophone world have come under criticism for diluting academic standards and funding research topics not related to hard science. In the UK, the Conservative government has vowed to stop this trend by promoting research in hard science.

As the head of Twitter's trust and safety, Roth played a key role, along with Vijaya Gadde, in making up rules to ban Donald Trump. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many cautioned Musk about Roth's unhinged views, such as calling half of American population "Nazi sympathisers". At that time, Elon Musk defended Roth and said that “we’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs."

Musk finds Roth's PhD thesis problematic

However, Musk's views changed when he found out that Roth was using his ideological bias to censor people, including the sitting president of the US. Musk shared Roth's PhD thesis, by writing “looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis." Many people perceived this as "Roth supports pedophilia". There is a reason many people assumed this, because as odd as this may sound, the US has 'several people in important offices with a debauched worldview'. Recently, a high-ranking Biden administration official was caught stealing women's clothes from their luggage at the airport for dodgy purposes. This has created a perception amongst right leaning Americans that their political opponents are "not normal".

Culture wars in US

Some supporters of the Democratic party have suggested that there is nothing wrong with pedophilia, by advocating for drag shows in front of children. It isn't clear what Roth was originally arguing for in his PhD thesis and it is possible that Musk unintentionally or intentionally misrepresented his views. Many conservative Americans are concerned about the direction their society is heading towards, the fear being it is resembling Rome before the collapse. Left leaning Americans hold Elon Musk accountable for directing "hate" against Roth.

Image: Twitter, AP