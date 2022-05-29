Facebook App For IOS Missing Its Dark Mode? Here Is What Users Reported

Facebook is among the most popular social media platforms on the planet. While millions of users around the world access the Facebook application on a daily basis, a lot of them like to scroll through the application in its dark mode. Facebook's dark mode, which has been around for a couple of years, allows people to use the application in environments with poor lighting conditions. Additionally, it is easy on the eyes and on the device's battery. However, several reports suggest that the Facebook dark mode has been missing for a couple of days.

Dark mode goes missing on Facebook app for iOS

According to a report by 9To5Mac published on May 28, 2022, Facebook's iOS app is missing its dark mode. Several users have spotted that the dark mode option in the application has disappeared. While the publication speculates that this is a bug, it also mentions that Facebook has not acknowledged it yet.

As per user reports on Twitter, Facebook app does not seem to have the dark mode and it seems to have lost the support for system-wide dark mode as well. Essentially, those who have enabled dark mode for all their apps and system on iPhone and iPad reportedly experience inconsistency while using Facebook.

Some users report that they have not been able to use the Facebook dark mode since a new update rolled out on May 26, 2022. Even 9To5Mac mentions that Facebook for iOS gets an update every five to seven days and hence, there is a good chance that one of those updates has a bug that has disabled Facebook's dark mode entirely.

Here is what users have to say about the missing dark mode on Facebook for iOS

Where did dark mode go for Facebook ? 🧐 — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙡 ✨🔜 Electric Forest 🌲 (@marblzp) May 28, 2022

My Facebook app must have updated and is no longer in dark mode and I can’t figure out in settings how to switch it back. It’s hurting my eyes — Kerry (@__KerryLyn130) May 28, 2022

why did facebook remove dark mode wtf — Lance (@thiccylance) May 29, 2022

When you open Facebook and Dark Mode is gone pic.twitter.com/JIgjXHUdHT — Editors of Manila | 👊🏽🇨🇳✌🏾 (@edsMNL) May 28, 2022

Dark mode has disappeared from my Facebook app. Seems to be a glitch on the latest update. Some people have still got it and some people haven’t. — Regan Tetlow (@ReganTetlow) May 28, 2022

In related news, Instagram confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing application has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."