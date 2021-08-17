Facebook Asks Rahul Gandhi To Remove Post Revealing Rape Victim's Kin, Gets NCPCR Relief

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a response from Facebook on Tuesday, regarding the actions being taken against the former chief of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on his post revealing the identity of the family members of Delhi's Nangal rape victim.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that they have received a letter from Facebook, in which they have elaborated the actions taken against the post shared by the Congress supremo. Facebook has also sent a notice to Gandhi and has asked him to immediately remove the post.

“We received a reply from Facebook, in the absence of which we had summoned them earlier. Today, they sent us a reply, informing us that they have sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi over a post that revealed the identity of a (rape) victim,” NCPCR Chief said.



He further informed that the social media giant has also sent a copy of the notice to the child rights body. He said, “They (Facebook) have also asked him (Rahul Gandhi) to remove the post immediately. They have sent us its copy. Looking at their reply, we have granted them exemption from personal appearance. We will issue an order regarding this.”

This is after NCPCR in pursuance of the functions and powers under Sections 13 and 14 of the CPCR Act called Facebook to appear in person through video conferencing in this matter, also asking them to present the details of the action taken on August 17.

Kanoongo stated that the organisation has not received any reports from the Delhi Police of the actions taken against Rahul Gandhi. “We have not received any action-taken report from the Police yet, though the matter is sub-judice in High Court and Delhi Police is a party to it. We should wait for the Court order,” he said.

NCPCR asks Instagram to take action



Besides, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday, August 14 asked Facebook to come up with the action report on the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on his Instagram profile, revealing the identity of a 'minor girl victim's family.



NCPCR takes action against Rahul Gandhi on his contentious post



Earlier, Twitter suspended the accounts of the Congress party and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for violating the rules of the microblogging site, after Gandhi tweeted a picture of the victim's family. The Child Right's body was asked to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.





The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on August 4 issued a notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing the identity of the nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.



Image: ANI