The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Facebook Introduces New Feature, Allows Non-users To Live Stream Video Amid Covid-19 Scare

Social Media News

Amid worldwide covid-19 lockdown Facebook takes charge by allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was only available on desktop

Written By Richa Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Facebook

Amid worldwide COVID-19 lockdown, social media is witnessing a huge boom in the demand of live videos on the social media, and Facebook has taken charge by allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop.

The social media giant, Facebook is experiencing a massive surge in usage amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The massive insurgency of the deadly Coronavirus in India and its neighbouring countries has pushed many to stay confined in their homes to curb the spread of the novel virus.

While at home, away from family and battling self-isolation, many users have turned to video calls via social media apps like Facebook, Instagram as their only means of staying connected to their family and to the world outside.

Facebook introduces new features 

While users remain glued to their mobiles and desktop, Facebook introduces new features to enhance the experience of its users. These new features include, new options like 'Public Switch Telephone Network', that would allow people to listen in on a livestream via a toll free number. Facebook Live also gets updated to be able to work on an "audio only" mode. 

However, while the new features enhance a user's experience, it also increases load on internet usage. To tackle such a situation and mange the unprecedented load on internet usage as more people stay home during the lockdown, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday announced to lower video quality in India as well as Latin America. 

READ: Is Facebook Going To Buy A Stake In Reliance Jio? Know Here

Facebook observes 70% increase in its usage 

Amid such times of testing and while witnessing a huge boom in the demand of live videos on the social media, Facebook takes charge by allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop. 

The feature which is already available to Android users, is now set to be rolling out to iOS in the coming weeks as well. With internet usage going through the roof, Facebook and other social media platforms observed an almost seventy percent rise in its usage than done regulary by its audience in the wake of the pandemic. 

READ: Delhi Peace Panel To Seek Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp's Help To Spot Those Behind Inflammatory Posts

READ: Coronavirus: Facebook To Give $1,000 Bonus To Every Employee To Help Them Work Remotely

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE