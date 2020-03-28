Facebook Introduces New Feature, Allows Non-users To Live Stream Video Amid Covid-19 Scare

Amid worldwide COVID-19 lockdown, social media is witnessing a huge boom in the demand of live videos on the social media, and Facebook has taken charge by allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop.

The social media giant, Facebook is experiencing a massive surge in usage amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The massive insurgency of the deadly Coronavirus in India and its neighbouring countries has pushed many to stay confined in their homes to curb the spread of the novel virus.

While at home, away from family and battling self-isolation, many users have turned to video calls via social media apps like Facebook, Instagram as their only means of staying connected to their family and to the world outside.

Facebook introduces new features

While users remain glued to their mobiles and desktop, Facebook introduces new features to enhance the experience of its users. These new features include, new options like 'Public Switch Telephone Network', that would allow people to listen in on a livestream via a toll free number. Facebook Live also gets updated to be able to work on an "audio only" mode.

However, while the new features enhance a user's experience, it also increases load on internet usage. To tackle such a situation and mange the unprecedented load on internet usage as more people stay home during the lockdown, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday announced to lower video quality in India as well as Latin America.

READ: Is Facebook Going To Buy A Stake In Reliance Jio? Know Here

Facebook observes 70% increase in its usage

Amid such times of testing and while witnessing a huge boom in the demand of live videos on the social media, Facebook takes charge by allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop.

The feature which is already available to Android users, is now set to be rolling out to iOS in the coming weeks as well. With internet usage going through the roof, Facebook and other social media platforms observed an almost seventy percent rise in its usage than done regulary by its audience in the wake of the pandemic.

READ: Delhi Peace Panel To Seek Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp's Help To Spot Those Behind Inflammatory Posts