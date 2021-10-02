Facebook introduces short video format 'Reels' for users in the US, read details

Facebook Reels were first reported to be in testing in mid-August, 2021. Now, the US-based social media giant has officially introduced the short video format of content to the Facebook application. Previously, Reels was a popular short video format found on the popular photos and videos sharing platform Instagram. The feature enables users and creators to make and publish short videos.

"We’re launching Reels on Facebook for iOS and Android in the US. We’re bringing short form, entertaining video experiences and tools that have inspired creators on Instagram to more creators and audiences on the Facebook app", said Facebook in a statement. The arrival of Reels on Facebook will increase the reach of content for creators, gaining more traction on the larger user base on Facebook.

Facebook launches Reels for its social media app in US

Initially, the feature will be available on an invite-only basis, and will expand globally "over time." Reels on Facebook will be created upon the standard format of how the feature functions in its native app, Instagram. Using Reels on Facebook, creators will be able to use music, AR effects, audio, speed, multi-clip and other tools to publish short videos on the largest social media platform in the world. Once the feature is available, users will also be able to view Reels created by other users in News Feed and in Groups.

On Instagram, viewers could interact with Reels by liking the short video, commenting and sharing it with other users on the platform. Similarly, while viewing a reel on Facebook, users will be able to interact with it. Facebook also says that the addition of Reels to the platform will empower creators by helping them reach a new audience on the platform. Viewers will be able to discover Reels based on their interests and trends.

Users will be able to share Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Along with the introduction of Reels to Facebook, users will be allowed to share Reels from Instagram to Facebook as well. It is yet another step in unifying the social media experience for users across the globe. Previously, Facebook also announced a cross-app messaging feature between Messenger and Instagram, allowing users to participate in cross-app group chats. Moving ahead, Facebook will also pay creators on the basis of the performance of their reels.