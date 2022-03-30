Facebook Messenger releases new shortcuts for sending silent messages and more

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. On the platform, users can share text messages, images, videos, links and so much more. While the platform is also connected to Facebook, users like using Messenger for their day-to-day messaging needs. Most recently, Facebook Messengers has released a new update that will allow users to use new shortcuts for tagging everyone or sending silent messages in a group chat.

In the official post, Facebook says that "we're excited today to introduce shortcuts on Messenger, a new command system to help supercharge your messaging efficiency and add a little extra fun to your experience." Adding to it, Facebook mentions that "whether you want to notify everyone in a chat of an important announcement" or for other purposes, the new Messenger update provides users with shortcuts.

Facebook Messenger adds new shortcuts

@everyone: this shortcut will allow users to grab the attention of all the participants in a group chat.

this shortcut will allow users to grab the attention of all the participants in a group chat. /silent (available on Instagram as @silent): this shortcut will allow users to send a message that does not pop up as a notification for other members of the group, also called silent messages.

(available on Instagram as @silent): this shortcut will allow users to send a message that does not pop up as a notification for other members of the group, also called silent messages. /pay : this shortcut will be available for users in the coming days and will allow them to send and receive money directly in one-to-one Messenger chats.

: this shortcut will be available for users in the coming days and will allow them to send and receive money directly in one-to-one Messenger chats. /gif : this feature will be available for iOS users in the coming days and will allow users to send a particular GIF by typing the shortcut on the screen, followed by the theme of the GIF.

: this feature will be available for iOS users in the coming days and will allow users to send a particular GIF by typing the shortcut on the screen, followed by the theme of the GIF. /shrug & /tableflip: these shortcuts will allow users to share the old-school text-based tableflip emoticons, also called ASCII emoticons.

These shortcuts can be used extensively by both professional or personal purposes. If someone has a family group on Messenger and wants to announce something, they can use the @everyone shortcut. If someone has a group of friends on Messenger and wants to collect everyone's share for dinner, they can use the /pay shortcut. Similarly, those who like sending the text-based emojis can access them with the help of the /shrug shortcut. Stay tuned for more updates on Facebook Messenger and other tech news.