Facebook 'Meta'verse: What Will It Include? All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Facebook
Facebook, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, announced its rebrand, naming a parent company called Meta. Along with the new name, the founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in a letter addressed to the entire community that "to reflect who we are and the future we hope to build, I’m proud to share that our company is now Meta." From now on, all of Facebook's products will share a new vision of helping to bring the metaverse to life.
With the change, it is clear that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, will now be focussing more on its products and services in the realm of virtual reality. To do this, Facebook will expand its efforts in the direction of digital products and services that can not only be viewed but experienced by the user. The company also acquired Oculus, which is one of the world's leading VR headset manufacturers. Facebook's metaverse and the concept as a whole are about taking the digital experience from viewing to experiencing the same in a digital environment. Keep reading to know what will it contain.
During Connect 2021, Facebook announced a host of services and products that will be developed as the first step towards what can be called a full-fledged metaverse. While the term itself has been coined to refer to a digital environment where users exist in a digital presence (avatars) and interact with other users and digital products in real-time, many technologies have to work in convergence to bring it to life. Developments in virtual reality will play a key role in deciding the pace at which the world moves towards the next level of digital user experience. Metaverse will include anything and everything that allows a user to access the digital world, interact with it and share the experience with other users.