Facebook-owner Meta Set To Launch Paid Subscription Service; Details Here

After Twitter owner Elon Musk launched the "blue" subscription a few months ago, Meta Platforms have also come up with a similar announcement. Meta's owner, Mark Zuckerberg, announced on Sunday, February 19 that the platform is ready to roll out a subscription service that will allow users to have verified account badges. This will be a paid service, and users will have to pay a minimum of $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS.

As per the announcement, the service will provide users with the opportunity to verify their accounts with a government ID, and after completing the verification process, accounts will get a blue badge, allowing users to have extra impersonation protection against fake accounts.

What is Facebook's new paid subscription service?

Taking to Facebook, Zuckerberg said, "This week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified, a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. We'll be rolling it out in Australia and New Zealand this week and in more countries soon," the post said.

"The new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across the platform," he added.

Notably, not all users will be able to use the new feature, as initially, the service will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week and other countries will have the same feature sometime soon, per the announcement.

How much is Twitter charging its Indian users for the blue badge?

Prior to this announcement, a tweet regarding the same was also shared by TechDroider. The post said that Meta is working on a paid verification badge service (Meta Verified) for Facebook and Instagram accounts. This announcement came after Musk announced paid subscriptions for the microblogging site. It is to be noted that all Indian users who want a Twitter Blue tick subscription will require to pay Rs 900 per month for both iOS and Android users.

