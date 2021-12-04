Facebook Testing Split Payments Feature In Messenger For Users To Share Bills Digitally

Facebook Messenger has launched a new feature called Split Payments, for users in the US. The feature will help users split a bill or expense among themselves, right from Facebook Messenger. While announcing the feature, Facebook has said that the feature will help a group of friends or family members split the cost of a meal or other bills in a fast way. It is currently in the beta testing phase and will be available to a limited audience from next week.

The feature would be useful for scenarios where people connected on Facebook Messenger indulge in an activity, resulting in an expense that they wish to split. The bill or expense can be anything from a dinner to the monthly apartment rent and more. From what it looks like, users might be able to split the cost of a shared Netflix account or other mutual expenses in an easy and hassle-free manner.

Split Payments will allow Facebook Messenger users to divide a bill

The Split Payments button will be available as an option in a group chat or the Payments Hub. A user initiating a Split Payment on Facebook Messenger will need to enter the number of people who are paying for the total amount. Thereafter, the total amount will be divided into equal parts (by default, the division will be set to equal amounts. Users will also be able to set the portion required to be paid by individual members and send a notification to all the members involved in sharing the payment. In order to initiate a Split Payment in a group chat, a user will need to confirm their Facebook Pay details and enter a personalized message.

Once payment has been made, the feature will consider their contribution and calculate the amount that is left to be shared. The payment will also calculate. Once initiated, the Split Payment will appear as a card in a group chat, which would update as and when those who are required to pay an amount complete their transactions. As seen in the title image, the payment card in the chat shows that "3 of 3 paid" and it also contains details about the receiver.

Image: messengernews.fb.com