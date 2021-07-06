Facebook To Bring In Threads Inspired By Twitter: All We Know About This Upcoming Feature

Facebook is currently working on releasing new features in order to compete against other platforms like Twitter and Clubhouse. The makers of one of the biggest and first social media sites are now working on bringing in the thread feature just like Twitter. The real reason behind using this feature is to club two different posts together which can be extremely beneficial for influencers on Facebook. Another use of this feature is to increase the word limit which is not an issue on Facebook. This is because, unlike Twitter, Facebook does not have any restrictions regarding character limits thus there could be a different motive behind adding the Facebook new feature.

Facebook Threads Feature

This feature could also bring in commentaries from live events from Sports, Politics and almost any event that is happening live. The users can just keep adding the updates to the thread making it extremely similar to the live commentaries that can be found on various social media sites. Matt Navarra is a popular social media consultant and he has also confirmed that this new feature is going to be added to the platform. TechCrunch also released a story about the same and said that the makers are planning to add “view Post Thread” buttons to their posts for easier navigation for the users. They also confirmed that Facebook is currently in the testing period of this feature and is already testing it with a small group of public figures. No official release date for the new feature has been decided or announced by the makers yet.

Nothing official has yet been announced about this new feature and thus waiting in for the makers to release any official information is the best option one can have currently. Apart from this, the makers are also working on releasing new tools on Instagram to easy does the process of earning money from their platform. Rumours suggest that the company could be releasing new tools that will allow the influencers to earn commissions from the products bought by their followers. Another new project tool named native affiliate tool is in making and it will allow creators to discover new products.