Facebook To Launch News Service In UK 'to Deliver Informative, Reliable, Relevant' Content

Facebook on Tuesday, December 1 announced that it will start new investments in the United Kingdom, where it will pay publishers for content with the launch of Facebook News in January 2021. Facebook News has already been launched in the United States and now, the social media giant announced that it will launch the feature in the UK as well. The Facebook News section will focus on national and local stories that are not already on the platform, which it says will help publishers reach new audiences, apart from keeping users informed.

Committed to supporting news organisations

Facebook has announced its partnership with the first group of publishers that includes The Guardian, The Independent, The London Evening Standard, Liverpool Echo, Manchester Evening News, The Mirror, The Scotsman, STV, and the Yorkshire Post amongst others. The American social media firm has said that the section will also feature lifestyle news from publishers such as Red, Harpers, Cosmopolitan, Wired, GQ, Glamour, Vogue, and Tatler.

"Facebook is committed to supporting news organisations as they adapt to the changing digital world, and we are delighted to have so many partners working with us at this early stage. We expect many more partners to join prior to launch. Facebook News offers a mix of curated and personalised top stories to deliver informative, reliable, and relevant news," Jesper Doub, Director, News Partnerships said in a blog post.

The United Kingdom launch of Facebook News is followed by the success in the United States, where the social media giant has delivered more than 95 percent new audiences to publishers in traffic through the platform. Facebook is currently in negotiations with governments in France and Germany and has said it will continue to work with publishers in countries where market conditions and regulatory environments invite this kind of investment and innovation.

