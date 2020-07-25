Facebook, Twitter Suspend Several Accounts Of Brazilian President's Supporters

Social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter on July 24 reportedly took down the accounts of several high-profile supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. According to an international media outlet, the deletion of accounts came after the Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of 14 Twitter accounts and 12 Facebook accounts. The decision by the Brazilian court was a part of an ongoing probe into the alleged dissemination of disinformation by supporters of the right-wing Bolsonaro.

As per reports, the owners of the suspended accounts included Roberto Jefferson, a former congressman and president of the conservative PTB party, businessmen Luciano Hang, Edgar Corona, Oscar Fakhoury, and activist Sara Giromini. The Supreme Court Judge ordered the accounts in a separate ruling in May, however, the accounts were not removed at the time. Moraes, during Friday’s hearing, reportedly said that the new order is meant to stop the accounts from being used as means of committing possible criminal conduct.

READ: Brazil: Fires At World's Largest Tropical Wetlands Increase By 201% In 2020

The PTB Party in a reported statement said that it was surprised by yet another ‘arbitrary measure’ ordered by Moraes. The officials also added that the order impedes the excessive right to liberty of expression and opinion on social media. Activist Sara Giromini further reportedly also said that she would complain to international human rights organisation about the ‘serious offence against free speech’.

READ: Brazil, Argentina Witnesses Record Number Of Cases As Latin America Exceeds 4 Mn Mark

‘Unwarranted persecution’

While Bolsonaro has not yet addressed the removal of the social media accounts, earlier this month he had criticised Facebook when the social media platform deleted 73 Facebook and Instagram accounts, 14 pages and one group. The Brazilian President called the suspension of accounts an ‘unwarranted persecution’ and noted that the accounts of his leftist opponents were not deleted.

The Brazilian courts have been investigating the spread of false news in connection with Bolsonaro. After the removal of social media accounts earlier this month, the Brazilian President had said that ‘what is happening is regrettable’ and a ‘risk to freedom of the press’. Meanwhile, it is believed that several accounts linked to Bolsonaro and his party were being used to ‘evade enforcement, create fictitious personas posing as reporters, post content and manage pages masquerading as news outlets’. The Brazilian Supreme Court has been investigating into ‘fake news attack’ on the country’s judiciary.

(Image: AP)

READ: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests COVID-19 Positive For Third Time

READ: New Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Start In Brazil