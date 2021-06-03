FB & Instagram Deleted PIB Fact Check Post On Vaccine; Issued Warning

In a contentious move, Facebook and Instagram reportedly deleted a post made from the verified account of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). In this post, PIB had done a fact check of news related to COVID-19 vaccination. As per reports Facebook and Instagram not only deleted this post, but also issued a warning to the PIB account for blocking if such a post is made again.

The PIB fact check post, which had been reportedly deleted by Facebook and Instagram was about an image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines. This image was being widely circulated across social media. The PIB fact check said, "The claim in the image is "fake". The COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe." Do not forward this image, it added.

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media



The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe



The post shared by the official account of PIB had done a fact check on a claim circulating on social media where a French Nobel Laureate was attributed saying that all those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine would die in two years. PIB had done a fact check and found this claim to be fake.

It is important to note here that these social media platforms claim that they have put in place a robust system of fact-checkers, especially to fight COVID-19 related misinformation. However, there has been no transparency about the fact-checkers who have been deployed by these social media entities.

In view of the growing uncertainty about the neutrality of these fact-checkers, this move by Facebook and Instagram to delete the fact checks done by official accounts of the Press Information Bureau has added to the entire debate around the neutrality of fact-checkers. However, it seems only after the interventions made from a very senior level in the Government of India, Facebook and Instagram has restored these posts.

