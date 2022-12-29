‘Follow And Question The Science’: Elon Musk Drops A Hint On Twitter’s Upcoming Policy

Elon Musk made a cryptic tweet on what the users should look forward to in the new Twitter policy after making the announcement on December 20 that he will quit as the CEO of Twitter. Stressing the importance of following a scientific pursuit, Musk said that the new Twitter policy will not only follow science but will also question it.

Notably, on December 29, Twitter faced an outage resulting in thousands of users being unable to use the services of the microblogging platform.

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Elon Musk's cryptic tweet

Musk emphasising on science said, "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," he tweeted and added, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."

He didn’t reveal much about Twitter's policy plan. It’s important to note, this comes after the Tesla CEO had earlier announced he will quit the position of CEO at Twitter after he did a Twitter poll on whether he should stay at the helm or not. Twitter users voted him out with 57.5 per cent of the 17,502,391 votes polled asking Musk to step down from his post.

Subsequently, Musk tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" and further stated he will only run 'the software & servers teams'. In a reaction Musk also said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Image: AP