French Prez Macron Asks 'will The Bird Protect Our Children?'; Twitter Boss Musk Replies

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, asked the new Twitter owner Elon Musk to sign up for Children Online Protection Laboratory. The French leader made the request on Thursday on Twitter as he invited countries and firms to sign up for the initiative. Children Online Protection Laboratory is an initiative which aims to shield minors from harmful content on the internet.

Macron further enquired from Twitter CEO Musk via a tweet, "Will the bird protect our children?" The billionaire responded in affirmative to Macron's question by writing "Absolument".

Absolument — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

What is the aim of the initiative?

The Children Online Protection Laboratory initiative stresses the need to be more efficient in taking down harmful content on the Internet to protect children. Announcing the launch of the laboratory on Twitter, President Macron wrote, "To protect our children on the Internet, we need to better verify user age, better detect and stop sexual predators, and better identify and address bullying. We need to be more efficient in taking down content."

Alongside our partners, today we are launching the Children Online Protection Lab.



France, Estonia, New Zealand, Amazon, Dailymotion, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Snap, TikTok and Qwant have signed up. All those who are willing should join us! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 10, 2022

The initiative by France aims to promote, develop, explore, and evaluate solutions aimed at improving the safety of minors in the digital environment. The participants of the laboratory agree to share information, practice, knowledge, and expertise by engaging with each other and with other NGOs, companies and researchers to develop new initiatives and enhance the existing ones to create more efficient policies and best practices that more effectively support and protect children.