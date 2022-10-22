Last Updated:

Google Attempts To Troll Apple's Tim Cook, Instead Gets Trolled After Twitter Goof-up

On realising the blunder, the United States account of Google Pixel deleted the post and shared a new one which was tweeted from Twitter Web App.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Google

Image: AP/Pixabay


A few days back, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a promotional video before launching the new Apple iPad Pro. The post set Twitter abuzz with Google also deciding to take a sly dig at its rival’s new product. However, this became a topic of trolls.

In reply to Cook's "The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote" tweet, Google replied, "Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #Take Note. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favourite team- tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-off even better".

However, Twitteratis were quick to note that the post on Pixel was made using iPhone. The micro-blogging site is flooded with screenshots of Google Pixel's tweet which says, "Twitter for iPhone".

On realising the same, Google deleted the post and shared a new one which was tweeted from Twitter Web App.

Meanwhile, many people have reacted to the goof-up. A Twitterati said, "Replying to Tim Cook about pixel phone from an iPhone, then deleting it and replying again from browser, all this to make drama, they say all exposure is good exposure, to me that sounds like a chihuahua barking at a lion."

Another user said, "Too bad your phone is available in only 14 countries. 6 years late and I still can't buy a Pixel phone in NZ but I can buy the iPhone on the day it launches.."

One person tweeted, "Good job deleting the tweet from iPhone."

This is not the first time that the source of the account’s tweet has hit hard the brands. Previously, Samsung US was trolled for using Apple's iPhone to promote an event for the Galaxy S21 smartphone. In 2018, Samsung Nigeria's handle also made an announcement using an iPhone.

