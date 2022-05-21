Google launches Interview Warmup: How to use the tool to prepare for job interviews?

Google has launched a new website called Interview Warmup under the Grow With Google initiative. The website acts as a tool that can help people practice answering interview questions to get more confident and comfortable with the interview process (via Google). Google has also introduced several resources for individuals and businesses that provide information on ways to land a job and resources to grow a venture online.

What is Interview Warmup by Google?

Google Interview Warmup is a tool that helps individuals practise for their interviews. Essentially, it is an AI-based platform that asks individuals questions that are asked in an interview, lets them review their answers and offers insights about what they say. When a user will open the website through their desktop, the tool will ask them to speak their answers and use voice recognition technology to transcribe the answer into a script.

How to use the Interview Warmup tool?

Head over to the Interview Warmup website and click on 'Start Practising.' On the next screen, users will be asked to choose the career or the field they are preparing to interview for and once they select it, they will be asked five randomly-selected questions. Google says that these questions are selected by experts in their respective fields. Once the website reads a question, users have to click on 'Answer' and start speaking their answer.

Google will transcribe the answer in real-time and hence, users will be able to review their responses. In addition, the tool will also provide insights based on the answers given by the user. Alternatively, users can type the answers with the help of a keyboard. After answering the question, the user should click on 'Done.' When it comes to reviewing the answers, users can either review every answer they give or wait until they answer all five questions.

The review provides by the tool consists of Insights, which Google describes as a combination of job-related terms, most-used words and talking points used by the individual to answer the questions. Once an individual gets the insights, they can appear for the questions again and practise until they improve. Google does not grade the answers given by users, it just shows patterns and suggestions.

On what devices is Google Interview Warmup available?

Google Interview Warmup tool is available on the latest versions of Chrome on OSX, Windows, and Android and on the latest version of Safari on iOS devices as well.