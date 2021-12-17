Google Year In Search 2021: Black Fungus Tops List In India Under 'what Is' Category

Google has revealed the list of ‘Year in Search 2021’, which shows the top search trends of 2021 in India. The list includes categories like movies, TV shows, sports personalities, 'near me', 'how to', 'what is' etc.

When it comes to the 'what is' category, the Taliban, the factorial of hundred, and 'black fungus', remained the most searched items in India in 2021.

Most 'what is...' Google searches in India in 2021

1. What is Black Fungus

'Black Fungus' became a much talked about topic in mid-2021 as India reeled under a second COVID-19 wave. The period saw the country witness cases of 'black fungus' in some patients, increasing concerns about the infectious disease. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black fungus is a fungal infection that is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness.

2. What is the factorial of hundred

What is the factorial of hundred was the second most trending search in the 'what is' category of Google's ‘Year in Search 2021’. 'What is the factorial of hundred' trended primarily in Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Jharkhand.

3. What is Taliban

Curiosity about the Taliban increased after the militant outfit ousted Afghanistan's democratically elected government led by Ashraf Ghani to take control of the country in August. The incident caught the attention of people in India and is reflected in the 'what is' search category.

4. What is happening in Afghanistan

With the Taliban's conquest of Kabul, the chaos that unfolded in Afghanistan became a much talked about subject all over the world. Subsequently, in India, 'what is happening in Afghanistan' took the number 4 spot in terms of the most 'what is' searched items on Google.

5. What is Remdesivir

COVID-19 has made headlines through much of 2021, with several crucial scientific developments taking place in the treatment of the disease and its prevention through vaccines. The use of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication, for the treatment of COVID-19 was one such development that piqued the interest of Indian citizens.

Some more lists from Google's Year in Search 2021

News events:

1. Tokyo Olympics

2. Black Fungus

3. Afghanistan News

4. West Bengal elections

5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae

'How to' category:

1. How to register for COVID vaccine

2. How to download vaccination certificate

3. How to increase oxygen level

4. How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5. How to make oxygen at home

(Image: Unsplash)